Watch! Yuvraj Singh shakes a leg as Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan sing on a night out with Sachin Tendulkar

Yuvraj, who is playing in the ongoing edition of the Road Safety World Series, shared a video where he was seeing dancing, while Tendulkar was also seen recording videos as the former Indian cricketers enjoyed a night out.

While Yuvraj was seen grooving to old hindi songs, Suresh Raina and Irfan Pathan showed off their singing skills and the duo grabbed a pair of microphones during their night out. The video garnered more than a lakh likes.

Posting the video on social media, Yuvraj wrote, "Having fun with two legendary singers @irfanpathan_official @sureshraina3 and of course the legend of legends @sachintendulkar." Yuvraj tagged former Indian cricketers Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel and Pragyan Ojha who were also seen enjoying a night out.

The video was an instant hit amongst fans who got to witness their former stars shaking a leg. Not only fans, but current player Shikhar Dhawan also commented on the post which was trending on social media. The former players, who are all playing together, were singing and grooving to old hindi songs.

Defending champions India Legends are being led by Master Blaster Tendulkar. The cricketers are currently playing in the ongoing edition of the Road Safety World Serie, which got underway on Sept. 10th and will conclude on Oct. 1. The tournament is being held in Kanpur, Raipur, Indore and Dehradun.

Led by the legendary Tendulkar, the India Legends squad include, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, S Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar and Rahul Sharma. India Legends will look to defend their title, having won the previous edition of the Road Safety World Series.