Steve Waugh won't be surprised if Smith and Warner are booed during Ashes

The former captain, who was known for his composure on the field, was a bit surprised that Australia haven't won another Ashes in England since that 4-1 thumping his side had registered 18 years ago.

The 54-year-old doesn't feel that Australia lacked the skills to win an Ashes series in England all these years, but thought the Three Lions have come up with some good teams and that there were some close series that Australia could have won (the 2005 one was certainly one in the list).

Steve, who even gave pep talk to Australia's Olympic teams in the past, feels the baggage of the past shouldn't be carried into the upcoming series. He said there are players who haven't been part of Ashes before and this could be their chance.

The former captain, who is still admired as a player who had nerves of steel in his playing days, also said that he would not be surprised if Steve Smith and David Warner are greeted with hostility during the series.

The duo has had its experience during the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 which also took place in England. Even India captain Virat Kohli had to step in to ask the Indian fans to stop taunting Smith in their league game at the Oval.

But for Steve, these are normal. "The way the crowd greeted Dave and Steve is fine - that's just sport. It is always going to happen and it will probably happen for the next 20 years," he was quoted as saying by the Cricketer. He also added that Australians still find themselves getting booed in New Zealand for the infamous underarm bowling way back in 1981-82.

Steve though felt that it booing is still okay when a batsman is walking out but it's of not right to do so when he is walking off. He said the more one asks people to not do it, the more they will do it.