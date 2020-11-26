WBBL 2020-21 FINAL: Sydney Thunder Vs Melbourne Stars: Probable XIs, Venue, Date, Timings, TV Channel Information

Sydney, Nov 26: In the grand finale of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2020-21, Sydney Thunder will meet the Melbourne Stars on Saturday (November 28) at North Sydney Oval Stadium.
Sydney Thunder defeated Brisbane Heat by 12 runs in the second semi-final, while Melbourne Stars prevailed over Perth Scorchers Women by 7 wickets in the first semi-final of the domestic T20 tournament.
The two teams will now look to win the final and claim the title. Thunder - who were the inaugural champions in 2015-16 season - will be eyeing their second title, while Stars would be looking to claim their maiden WBBL trophy on Saturday under the leadership of Lanning.
Most Runs in the tournament:
1. Beth Mooney (Perth Scorchers) - 551 runs - 14 games
2. Meg Lanning (Melbourne Stars) - 480 runs - 14 games
Most Wickets in the tournament:
1. Sammy-Jo Johnson (Sydney Thunder) - 20 wickets
2. Nat Sciver (Melbourne Stars) - 19 wickets
Melbourne Stars captain: Meg Lanning
Sydney Thunder captain: Rachael Haynes
Probable Playing XIs:
Melbourne Stars: Meg Lanning (c), Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Katherine Brunt, Erin Osborne, Alana King, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum (wk), Sophie Day
Sydney Thunder: Tammy Beaumont, Rachel Trenaman, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith, Shabnim Ismail, Sam Bates.
Key players:
Melbourne Stars: Meg Lanning, Nat Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Katherine Brunt, Erin Osborne.
Sydney Thunder: Rachael Haynes, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail, Sammy-Jo Johnson.
Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney
Date: November 28 (Saturday)
Timings: 1:40 PM (IST)
Channels: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: Sonyliv.com.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.