WBBL 2020-21 FINAL: Sydney Thunder Vs Melbourne Stars: Probable XIs, Venue, Date, Timings, TV Channel Information

By
WBBL 2020-21 FINAL: Sydney Thunder Vs Melbourne Stars: Probable XIs, Venue, Date, Timings, TV Channel Information
Image Courtesy: CA

Sydney, Nov 26: In the grand finale of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2020-21, Sydney Thunder will meet the Melbourne Stars on Saturday (November 28) at North Sydney Oval Stadium.

Sydney Thunder defeated Brisbane Heat by 12 runs in the second semi-final, while Melbourne Stars prevailed over Perth Scorchers Women by 7 wickets in the first semi-final of the domestic T20 tournament.

The two teams will now look to win the final and claim the title. Thunder - who were the inaugural champions in 2015-16 season - will be eyeing their second title, while Stars would be looking to claim their maiden WBBL trophy on Saturday under the leadership of Lanning.

Most Runs in the tournament:

1. Beth Mooney (Perth Scorchers) - 551 runs - 14 games

2. Meg Lanning (Melbourne Stars) - 480 runs - 14 games

Most Wickets in the tournament:

1. Sammy-Jo Johnson (Sydney Thunder) - 20 wickets

2. Nat Sciver (Melbourne Stars) - 19 wickets

Melbourne Stars captain: Meg Lanning

Sydney Thunder captain: Rachael Haynes

Probable Playing XIs:

Melbourne Stars: Meg Lanning (c), Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Katherine Brunt, Erin Osborne, Alana King, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum (wk), Sophie Day

Sydney Thunder: Tammy Beaumont, Rachel Trenaman, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith, Shabnim Ismail, Sam Bates.

Key players:

Melbourne Stars: Meg Lanning, Nat Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Katherine Brunt, Erin Osborne.

Sydney Thunder: Rachael Haynes, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail, Sammy-Jo Johnson.

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Date: November 28 (Saturday)

Timings: 1:40 PM (IST)

Channels: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sonyliv.com.

Story first published: Thursday, November 26, 2020, 18:07 [IST]
