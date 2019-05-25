World Cup head-to-head: Australia have beaten Pakistan 5 times, lost 4 games

Overall, the two teams have met 103 times in ODIs, with the Kangaroos having a dominant 67-32 lead while one game was tied and three ended without a result.

The two powerhouses have met in the World Cup a number of times since 1975 when the inaugural World Cup was played. They also played each other in the final of the 1999 World Cup which was also played in England. In nine games in the World Cup, Australia have won five while Pakistan were victorious in four.

Here we take a brief look at the results of all Australia-Pakistan encounters in the mega event:

Australia beat Pakistan by 73 runs; group match; Leeds; June 7, 1975

Aussie captain Ian Chappell won the toss and chose to bat in what was the first game in the World Cup for both teams. They had a good start though it was 80 not out in 94 balls by the No.6 batsman Ross Edwards which took Australia to a healthy 278 for seven in 60 overs. Opener Alan Turner scored 46 and Greg Chappell made 45. Naseer Malik, making his ODI debut, and Imran Khan took two wickets each. Pakistan faced trouble from the very start and none could resist except opener Majid Khan (65) and captain Asif Iqbal (53). Dennis Lillee was the wrecker-in-chief with five for 34 as Pakistan were all out for 205 in 53 overs. Lillee was the man of the match.

Pakistan beat Australia by 89 runs; group match; Nottingham; June 14, 1979

A less strong team led by Kim Hughes were paid back by the Pakistanis the next time they met in the World Cup. Hughes won the toss and asked Asif Iqbal's side to bat first. Both Majid and Asif came to the party again scoring 61 each with the latter taking only 57 balls. Javed Miandad scored 46 and Pakistan posted 286 for seven in 60 overs. Gary Cosier was the best Australian bowler with figures of three for 54. For Australia, opener Andrew Hilditch (72) held one end together but did not get any support as the Kangaroos slumped to 136 for five and then got all out for 197 in the 58th over. Majid took three wickets as did Sikander Bakht. Asif, who opened the bowling with Majid, was the man of the match.

Australia beat Pakistan by 18 runs; semifinal; Lahore; November 4, 1987

Allan Border won the toss in this semifinal played on Pakistani soil and elected to bat first. Opener David Boon top scored with 65 while Mike Veletta chipped in with a valuable 65 and Steve Waugh with a 28-ball 32 not out and Australia ended up with 267 for eight in 50 overs. Captain Imran was the best bowler for the home side with three for 36. Pakistan were in all sorts of trouble chasing the target and despite a 112-run partnership between Miandad (70) and Imran (58) and a couple of 20s by the tail-enders, were all out for 249 in 49 overs to lose by 18 runs. Like Lillee in 1975, spearhead Craig McDermott destroyed Pakistan this time with five for 44 and was the man of the match.

Pakistan beat Australia by 48 runs; league match; Perth; March 11, 1992

Imran won the toss and elected to bat and openers Aamer Sohail (76) and Rameez Raja (34) gave the Asians a good start. Miandad made 46 down the order and Pakistan ended up with 220 for nine in 50 overs. Steve Waugh was the pick of the Australian bowlers with three for 36. The Australian chase was far from ideal as barring Dean Jones's 47 and a couple of 30s from opener Geoff Marsh and Mark Waugh, none delivered before a spirited Pakistani attack. Imran's side avenged the 1987 loss at home by skittling the Australians out for 172 to win by 48 runs. Aaqib Javed took three for 21 and Mushtaq Ahmed three for 41. Sohail was the man of the match.

Pakistan beat Australia by 10 runs; group match; Leeds; May 23, 1999

This was the last time Australia lost in a game in the World Cup before accomplishing their treble over the next eight years. Steve Waugh won the toss and sent Wasim Akram's Pakistan to bat. Inzamam-ul-Haq (81) and Abdur Razzaq (60) scored half-centuries while a 12-ball 31 not out by Moin Khan down the order took Pakistan to 275 for eight in 50 overs. Damien Fleming was the top bowler for Australia with two for 37. The Australian batsmen had quite a few starts with three of them reaching the 40s but none other than Michael Bevan (61) could go beyond the fifty-run mark. Wasim Akram took four for 40 and Saqlain Mushtaq three for 51 to restrict the Kangaroos to 265 in the final over to win by 10 runs. Inzamam was the man of the match.

Australia beat Pakistan by 8 wickets; final; Lord's; June 20, 1999

In one of the most one-sided finals in World Cup, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat only to get bundled out for 132 in 39 overs. Ijaz Ahmed, who was later accused of partying till late night before the final, was the top scoring batsman (22) while the overall top scorer was Mr Extras (25). Warne (4 for 33) and Glenn McGrath (2 for 13) had a field day at Lord's. Australia took just 20.1 overs to overhaul the target, loosing only two wickets in the process. Adam Gilchrist was the top scorer with 54. Warne was the man of the match as Australia picked first of their three consecutive crowns.

Australia bt Pakistan by 82 runs; group tie; Johannesburg; February 11, 2003

Waqar Younis won the toss and sent Ricky Ponting's Australia to bat first. Pakistan had Australia in a spot of bother at 86 for four, but Andrew Symonds decided to turn it around single-handedly. Coming in at No.6, Symonds belted 143 not out in just 125 balls to score the first century in an Australia-Pakistan match in the World Cup. Akram took three for 64 , ut the Pakistani bowlers couldn't prevent the defending champions from marching to 310 for eight in 50 overs. Pakistan were reduced to 81 for four in their chase but they had no Symonds. With several 30s and 20s, Pakistan could never match the Australian batting performance and were all out for 228, thanks to a 54-run partnership between wicket-keeper Rashid Latif and Akram (both scored 33). Ian Harvey took four for 58 and Brad Hogg three for 54. There was no other choice but to pick Symonds as the player of the match.

Pakistan beat Australia by 4 wickets; group match; Colombo; March 19, 2011

Since their loss to Pakistan in that group game in 1999, Australia had not lost a World Cup match till 2011 when the same opponents beat them by four wickets. Ricky Ponting won the toss and chose to ba, but Australia had a poor day in office as they were bowled out for 176. Umar Gul took three for 30 while wicket-keeper-opener Brad Haddin was the top scorer for Australia with 42. Pakistan were in some trouble at 98 for four, but Asad Shafiq's 46 and Umar Akmal's 44 not out steadied the ship and they won by four wickets with nine overs to spare. Brett Lee took four for 28 but it was not enough to stop Shahid Afridi's Pakistan from winning. Akmal was the man of the match.

Australia bt Pak by 6 wickets; quarterfinal; Adelaide Oval; March 20, 2015

Misbah-ul-Haq won the toss and elected to bat but an ordinary batting performance from the Asians saw them getting all out for only 213. Haris Sohail top scored with 41 while there were a lot of 20s and 30s. Speedster Josh Hazlewood was the most successful Aussie bowler with four for 35. Australia never had a scare but yet it was Wahab Riaz's lion-hearted spell that won hearts of the fans. Riaz took two for 54 but gave everything to rattle the Australians, especially Shane Watson who though prevailed eventually with 64 not out. Steve Smith top scored with 65 as Michael Clarke's side romped home with over 16 overs and six wickets to spare. Hazlewood was the man of the match.