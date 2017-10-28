We are not challenged like this in a while: Bhuvneshwar

Kanpur, October 28: Bhuvneshwar Kumar admitted on Saturday (October 28) that New Zealand have challenged India strongly in the on-going three-match one-day series.

New Zealand had won the first match at Mumbai while India won the second ODI at Pune to level the series 1-1.

"We have not been challenged like this in a while and it is a short series. So there was pressure in the last game that we could lose the series.

"But the way we came back shows the character of the team. Tomorrow's match is also about handling pressure. We will try to play like we played the last game," Bhuvneshwar said.

He, however, said the mental approach has not changed. "It is a short series but mental approach is the same as any other series. But as I said, we have not been challenged in a while at home, so everyone is looking forward to the challenge," he said.

On bowling coach Bharat Arun, Bhuvneshwar said:

"He's somebody who manages bowlers really well. At this level, you don't want to get too much into the technique. He sometimes pinpoints certain things which can really improve your bowling.

"For example, I increased my pace but I lost my swing. I did not know how to go about it. So he shared some fine points that helped me get my swing back.

"His role in the team is invaluable."

The Uttar Pradesh pacer said he has evolved a lot as a player. "As a player I feel I have grown in the past couple of years. I have improved my pace without losing on the swing.

"That is something I am really happy about. In batting also I have improved a bit," he said.