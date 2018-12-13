We get more excited than nervous looking at lively pitches: Virat Kohli

1. India's pace unit

We get more excited than nervous looking at lively pitches now because we know we have a bowling attack that can bowl the opposition out. It is a great to feeling to have four or five fast bowlers at the peak of their ability. For batsmen also it is motivating because we can put up those match-winning, significant efforts because we have so much belief in our bowling attack right now. But we cannot be complacent but we need to build on it. We need to repeat the good things to win a series, away is bit more challenging but at home too we need to be consistent.

2. Equal chance at Perth

I hope no more grass will be taken off from the pitch, ensuring that at least first three days will be lively. We are happy to challenge ourselves as a batting unit, show determination and positive intent and ask the bowlers to do the job that they did at Adelaide as well. I think this pitch is going to offer significantly more to the bowlers than the Adelaide pitch. I played around the world for 10 years and I have not played on a wicket like that at Johannesburg (2018) to be honest. I played in Perth in 2012 and that was not even close to Johannesburg. We are not alien to these kind of wickets and have played on them many times in the past. As I said on a hard wicket with grass on it, we are as much in the game as the opposition. There is no favourite at the beginning of a Test match and whichever team negotiate those conditions better will win. We are definitely confident of our chances and want to build on that. Obviously, Australia is a strong team but as I said we have an equal chance.

3. Ishant Sharma and no-balls

I think we have spoken about it after the last game and he's a responsible cricketer and he knows the importance of rectifying it. We don't need to speak it over and over again. He is keen to rectify it in this game as he knows it is a problem area.

4. Thoughts on DRS

DRS has its pros and cons. Sometimes the inconclusive decisions go our way or their way, it all depends upon those little things like the spike comes up on snicko or those hot spot marks and things as such. There are variables in technology. But I think if it was not for DRS then you would be probably be in a different situation in a game because as a batting or fielding side you don't have a second chance to review your decision that could be game changing to be honest. I am okay with it because I don't anything can be totally error free.