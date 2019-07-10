We have not yet decided on Arthur's extension: PCB

ICC World Cup Special Page | Pakistan seek solutions to lift World Cup gloom

It has been reported that Arthur has been given extension because of next year's Asia Cup and World T20 Cup events. "It is a wrong impression that I discussed giving Mickey Arthur a one-year extension when we met in London. Only the team's performance was discussed in the meeting," Mani said.

The PCB chief said the support staff of the national team was appointed by the previous Chairman and when he took over last year he decided to let the management continue since there was little time left for the World Cup.

"We will take decisions for the next four years and that includes the captaincy and coach and we will press no panic button but will carry out a thorough exercise to review the team's performances in last three years," Mani told a website.

Mani said the Pakistani players need to become mentally stronger and the Board would work on this aspect. He said there were expectations that Pakistan would play the semi-finals of the World Cup but the side performed below par against West Indies, Australia and India.

"But what is good, is that the team fought back in the last four matches and showed it is capable of beating any side in the world," he said. Insiders say that since Pakistan's next international assignment is in September, the Board will take time to make future-oriented decisions.