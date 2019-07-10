Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

We have not yet decided on Arthur's extension: PCB

By Pti
Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur
Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur

Karachi, July 10: Dismissing media reports that head coach Mickey Arthur has been given a one-year extension, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani has said that decisions on support staff and captaincy will be taken only after a thorough review of team's performance in the last three years.

ICC World Cup Special Page | Pakistan seek solutions to lift World Cup gloom

It has been reported that Arthur has been given extension because of next year's Asia Cup and World T20 Cup events. "It is a wrong impression that I discussed giving Mickey Arthur a one-year extension when we met in London. Only the team's performance was discussed in the meeting," Mani said.

The PCB chief said the support staff of the national team was appointed by the previous Chairman and when he took over last year he decided to let the management continue since there was little time left for the World Cup.

"We will take decisions for the next four years and that includes the captaincy and coach and we will press no panic button but will carry out a thorough exercise to review the team's performances in last three years," Mani told a website.

Mani said the Pakistani players need to become mentally stronger and the Board would work on this aspect. He said there were expectations that Pakistan would play the semi-finals of the World Cup but the side performed below par against West Indies, Australia and India.

"But what is good, is that the team fought back in the last four matches and showed it is capable of beating any side in the world," he said. Insiders say that since Pakistan's next international assignment is in September, the Board will take time to make future-oriented decisions.

More ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019 News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 2 - July 11 2019, 03:00 PM
Australia
England
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 18:21 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 10, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue