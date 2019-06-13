Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

We must improve our fielding ahead of India clash, says Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz

By Pti
Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed
Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed

Taunton, June 13: Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has warned his teammates to raise their fielding standards ahead of the crucial World Cup game against India following the side's sloppy display on the field against Australia.

ICC World Cup 2019 Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

Put in to bat, Australia set a target of 307 on the back of a 146-run opening partnership between David Warner (107) and captain Aaron Finch (82). Chasing their second win of the tournament, Pakistan could only manage 266 and lost the match by 41 runs.

"We made too many mistakes in all departments. I'm very disappointed with our fielding, it is not up to the mark or standard expected. We will have to work hard to improve on this before we play India, there can be no excuse," Sarfaraz said after the loss on Wednesday (June 12).

Pakistan had upset tournament favourites England last week largely because Eoin Morgan's side produced a poor display in the field. But roles were reversed against Australia, as dropped catches, mis-fields and overthrows made a big difference in Pakistan's loss.

Asif Ali dropped opener Aaron Finch on 33 and then saw him go on to add another 49 runs to his score, in an ultimately decisive first wicket partnership with Warner. Asif's day didn't get any better when he also dropped Warner later on.

David Warner says he feared of not playing for Australia

But there were some positives for Pakistan to take into this weekend's clash with India. Mohammad Amir produced a brilliant display of swing and seam bowling to bank career best figures of 5/30 as Australia lost their last seven wickets for just 86 runs.

Sarfaraz was lavish in his praise of Amir, who was originally left out of the World Cup team but is now the leading wicket taker at the tournament after his first-ever five wicket haul.

"If you take a positive from this match it is how Mohammad is bowling for us, that is a big thing to take into our next matches."

"He's a world-class bowler. When he's swinging it, it's very difficult to try to get on top of him. Then when it's seaming and swinging, it's even harder," Sarfaraz said.

Sarfaraz and Wahab Riaz put on a record eighth wicket stand for Pakistan at the World Cup.

"I'm very disappointed. We lost three wickets in 15 balls and that's why we lost. We conceded too many runs in the first 20 overs, we came back and restricted them well but it was a 270-280 pitch.

"We made some runs and got starts but we've got to convert them and go long. If you want to win matches your top four must score runs," he added.

More SARFARAZ AHMED News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 18 - June 13 2019, 03:00 PM
India
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 11:25 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 13, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue