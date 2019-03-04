Cricket

We won't interfere in IPL: ICC

By Pti
richardson

New Delhi, March 4: The ICC on Monday insisted that it will not interfere in the conduct of the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying the world body rather plans to use the Indian domestic league as a benchmark to draft regulations for leagues across the world.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri part of ICC working group to decide on T20 league cap for players

"Reports in the Indian media that the ICC is somehow seeking to interfere in or dictate to the IPL are wide off the mark. That is not the case," ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said in a statement.

A newspaper report had claimed that the ICC wants to have a say in IPL policy matters in an attempt to gain control over the league. "As the Chief Executives’ Committee and the ICC Board were advised over the past few days, the development of the Regulations has been led by the Working Group, on behalf of its Members, to ensure the long-term health and reputation of the sport internationally and domestically."

Praising the successful conduct of the Indian Premier League, Richardson said the model was worth emulation. "We are fortunate to have some outstanding T20 leagues, including the IPL, which set the gold standard for operations globally and this Working Group has taken into account those standards when developing the draft set of regulations. Our primary objective is to ensure other leagues around the world put in place the same minimum criteria and operate within a consistent framework," Richardson said.

"The Working Group will continue developing the regulations over the coming months."

The ICC, in a recent survey, found out that 95 percent of its professional players play only one T20 league and the regulations, according to sources, would only apply on the the remaining five percent who ply their trade in various leagues. It comprises mainly the West Indies players, who have picked T20 leagues over playing for the Caribbean team. There is a possibility that there could be a cap of two to three leagues per player but it has not been finalised yet.

    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 22:20 [IST]
