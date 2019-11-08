Wearing Kohli's clothes and having cheat meal together: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma reveal all!

1. Why Anushka wear Kohli's clothes?

"I actually borrow a lot from his wardrobe, mostly T-shirts and stuff. Sometimes I'll just take his jackets. Sometimes I just do it because he feels very happy when I wear his clothes," she said.

2. Kohli's awkward joke on Anushka

"The first time I met her, I cracked a joke immediately with her. I was nervous and that is why I cracked the joke, because I didn't know what to do. Before meeting her, I was standing on set all jittery and nervous. I thought I was being funny. I just said something which wasn't probably the right thing to say. She is tall as well and she was told that I am not 6 feet or plus and 'you must not wear massive heels or anything.' Anushka walked in and was looking taller than me. I said, 'Didn't you get a higher pair of heels than these?' She was like, 'Excuse me?', I said, 'I am just joking!'

3. Having cheat meals

Virat and Anushka at times indulge in cheat meals when they are in New Delhi. Kohli said: "We had Chole Bhature in Delhi one day and after two hours we went to gym and smashed it."

4. Hiking together

Kohli said he and Anushka often share the same interest -- particularly travelling, hence no issues in selecting destination. Kohli said both of them love trekking and the interest reflected in their latest holiday destination - Bhutan.