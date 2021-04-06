Weird incident on cricket field: Batsman critically injure fielder for taking catch, attempted murder charged

The fielder, identified as Sachin Parashar (23), had to be rushed to a government hospital in a critical condition and the batsman, Sanjay Paliya, was charged with an attempt to murder, City Superintendent of Police Ramnaresh Pachouri said.

The incident took place on Saturday during a game being played on Mela Ground under Gola Ka Mandir police station limits, the CSP added. "Paliya got angry after Parashar took his catch and got him out on 49, just one run short of a half-century.

"Paliya rushed towards Parashar and started hitting him on the head with his bat. Other players tried to stop Paliya. Parashar continues to be unconscious in hospital," Pachouri said.

Paliya absconded from the place and efforts were on to nab him, the CSP said. The CSP said a combing operation to catch the culprit has been launched in and around the area but success has not been achieved so far.

Police quoting the hostpital sources said the fielder is critical but is out of danger zone and will require further recovery process to return to normal.