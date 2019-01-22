West Indies add Drakes to new-look coaching team

Former all-rounder Drakes – who played 12 Tests and 34 one-dayers in his international career – was in charge of West Indies' womens team when they won the ICC World Twenty20 in 2016.

Esuan Crandon and Toby Radford have also been selected to work under interim head coach Richard Pybus, while Mushtaq Ahmed is to continue in his role as as spin bowling consultant.

"It is an honour to be back working with West Indies cricket again," Drakes said.

"As someone who played the game at the highest level, it has always been my wish to contribute to West Indies cricket and give back to the young players.

"We have a tremendous group of players here, full of ambition and hungry for success. Our role as coaches is to offer leadership and sound advice and to share knowledge and create an environment of learning. I want to see West Indies cricket grow and flourish."

Pybus - who served as West Indies' director of cricket from 2013 to 2016 before returning to the role of high performance director last February - will oversee the team through to the visit of India in July and August.

His spell in charge begins with a three-Test series against England on home soil, with the first match starting in Barbados on Wednesday, and also includes a triangular one-day series in Ireland and this year's Cricket World Cup.