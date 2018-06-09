West Indies build big lead after pacemen flatten Sri Lanka

Kieran Powell was unbeaten on 64 as the hosts reached 131-4 in their second innings, building on the efforts of their pacemen to tighten their grip on the series opener in Trinidad.

Lahiru Kumara claimed two wickets for Sri Lanka, getting Kraigg Brathwaite caught behind by wicketkeeper by Niroshan Dickwella before Shai Hope fell to a spectacular catch by Kusal Mendis at second slip.

Devon Smith and Roston Chase departed for 20 and 12 respectively for West Indies, but Powell's aggressive half-century - the left-hander hit two sixes and six fours - pushed the tourists further into trouble.

Sri Lanka's issues stemmed from a below-par display, as they were bowled out for 185 in their first innings.

Resuming on 31-3 after a disastrous start in their reply to the home team's total of 414-8 declared late on the previous day, they barely made it beyond lunch.

Captain Dinesh Chandimal top-scored with 44 yet only Dickwella offered any real support, the pair sharing in a fifth-wicket partnership worth 78 that briefly raised hope for Sri Lanka.

However, once the two well-set batsmen were dismissed, with Dickwella run out for 31, the tail folded in a hurry, Miguel Cummins claiming 3-39 as the final six wickets fell for 64 runs.

