Cricket

West Indies hold slight edge against Sri Lanka

Posted By:
Jason Holder made a 74 to give the West Indies a fighting total against Sri Lanka
Jason Holder made a 74 to give the West Indies a fighting total against Sri Lanka

Barbados, June 25: West Indies ripped through Sri Lanka's top-order as the third Test was left evenly poised after day two at Bridgetown.

Jason Holder (74) and Shane Dowrich (71) led the Windies to 204 all out on Sunday, a day after they launched a much-needed fightback for their team.

The pair's sixth-wicket partnership was ended at 115 as the hosts – leading the three-match series 1-0 – recovered from 53-5 in the day-night Test.

Sri Lanka's top-order was unable to fare much better than the Windies', the tourists reduced to 99-5 – still trailing by 105 runs – at stumps, which was called after rain again interrupted play.

Only 59 overs were bowled on the second day, but Sri Lanka were unable to make the desired inroads after Lahiru Kumara's four-wicket haul.

Openers Kusal Perera (0) and Mahela Udawatte (4) both fell to Kemar Roach (2-13) to leave their team at 16-2.

1
43248

Kusal Mendis (22) and Danushka Gunathilaka (29) staged something of a recovery, but both fell along with Dhananjaya de Silva (8).

Shannon Gabriel (2-42) and Holder (1-11), along with Roach, ensured the Windies enjoyed another fine day.

Niroshan Dickwella and Roshen Silva were unbeaten at stumps, but have plenty of work to do to see their team avoid a first-innings deficit.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 2 - Stumps: SL 99/5 (36.0 vs WI 204
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 8:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue