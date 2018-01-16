West Indies, Ireland, Afghanistan look to seal WC berth

Bengaluru, January 16: Captains of different sides - from the West Indies to Papua New Guinea - have expressed their excitement as they gear up to battle it out for the two remaining places in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 through the Qualifier matches in Zimbabwe from 4-25 March.

Jason Holder (West Indies)

We see this as a very important tournament. We all know the magnitude and importance of this event as we look to qualify for the World Cup in the UK next year. It will be a challenge and we sat down and have formulated plans as to how best to approach the tournament.

Asghar Stanikzai (Afghanistan)

We are very much looking forward to the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 in Zimbabwe. The team has been involved in preparations for this highly important event over the past six months by taking part in a number of training camps with specific focus on fitness and drills. We are hopeful that the boys will perform to their best. We have played well in Zimbabwe previously and our aim is to repeat that.

Graeme Cremer (Zimbabwe)

It means so much to me, our team and the Zimbabweans in general that such a huge event will be taking place in our small but cricket-crazy country. Zimbabwe have a great chance of qualifying, especially at home. But we are aware the tournament will have many good teams and even the Associate sides can be very dangerous on their day.

William Porterfield (Ireland)

"It's going to be a really hard-fought tournament with nearly all the sides in with a genuine chance of qualification. There are certainly no 'gimmees' in the competition. It's a pity there are only two places up for grabs.

Peter Borren (Netherlands)

For the first time in World Cup history, four Test playing nations will be pitted against the Associate sides to earn the right to appear at the World Cup. I can't wait to see our team go up against some of the best players in the world.

Assad Vala (Papua New Guniea)

I'm looking forward to playing against these oppositions and getting the opportunity to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. We have worked really hard and given ourselves an opportunity to achieve something special as a group. I'm confident that if we play our best cricket and to our full potential, we will give ourselves a good opportunity to win games and qualify.