West Indies recall Jason Holder for ODI series against India

The experienced all-rounder returns to the Windies fold having been rested for the recent series with Bangladesh in Guyana.

Holder is part of a 13-man squad that will compete with India for the CG United Trophy, with all three matches taking place at the Queen's Park Oval between July 22 and July 27.

Lead selector Desmond Haynes said: "As we all know, Jason is one of the leading all-round cricketers in the world, and we're happy to have him back in the team.

"He will be refreshed, re-energised and ready to go, and we can expect to see his brilliance on the field as well as meaningful contributions off the field as well.

“We had a very challenging three matches against Bangladesh in Guyana, so we will be looking to rebound when we face India in the conditions in Trinidad.

"We have seen some growth among some players, but overall we need to regroup and play better against the Indians."

CWI names the 13-player squad to face India in the three-match CG United ODI Series in Trinidad. Squad Details https://t.co/aPveMYcMb8 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 17, 2022

West Indies ODI Squad vs India: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales.

Reserves: Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.