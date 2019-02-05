Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Windies call for Paul and name Brathwaite captain with Holder absent

By Opta
Kraigg Brathwaite to lead West Indies for third Test
Kraigg Brathwaite to lead West Indies for third Test

St Lucia, February 5: Kraigg Brathwaite will lead West Indies in the third Test against England, while all-rounder Keemo Paul has been added to the hosts' squad with Jason Holder unavailable.

Captain Holder has been suspended for the final match of the series, which the Windies lead 2-0, after his team were guilty of a slow over-rate during their emphatic victory during the second Test in Antigua.

The Windies have announced a 14-man squad for the game in St Lucia, with Paul - who has played two Tests in his international career to date - replacing Holder.

Brathwaite will captain the team for a fifth time. Each of his previous four matches as skipper have been away from home, in New Zealand, India and Bangladesh.

The third Test begins at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Saturday (February 9).

West Indies squad for third Test: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: RAY 1 - 2 LGN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 5:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue