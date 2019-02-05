Windies call for Paul and name Brathwaite captain with Holder absent

Captain Holder has been suspended for the final match of the series, which the Windies lead 2-0, after his team were guilty of a slow over-rate during their emphatic victory during the second Test in Antigua.

The Windies have announced a 14-man squad for the game in St Lucia, with Paul - who has played two Tests in his international career to date - replacing Holder.

Brathwaite will captain the team for a fifth time. Each of his previous four matches as skipper have been away from home, in New Zealand, India and Bangladesh.

The third Test begins at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Saturday (February 9).

West Indies squad for third Test: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican.