West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Pathun Nissanka ton, Dickwella fifty hand SL command

Chasing the target, West Indies has already lost the wicket of John Campbell (11). At stumps, West Indies' score read 34/1 with Nkrumah Bonner and Kraigg Brathwaite on the field.

Earlier resuming the day from 255/4, Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva (50) got out in the very first over of the day, bowled by Alzarri Joseph. Nissanka was then joined by Dickwella in the middle. The duo played brilliantly and kept the scoreboard running.

Nissanka and Dickwella proved too good for the West Indies bowlers and took their side over the 400-run mark. In the process, both completed their half centuries.

Rahkeem Cornwall handed West Indies the much-needed breakthrough as he got hold of Nissanka (103). Soon after that, Kemar Roach dismissed Dickwella, who missed his century by four runs. After the dismissals of Nissanka and Dickwella, West Indies did not take much time and ended Sri Lanka's innings on 476 runs.