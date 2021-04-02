West Indies vs Sri Lanka : Brathwaite, Holder help hosts set stiff target

At stumps on the penultimate day of the second and final Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, the visitors were 29 without loss.

1

50751

For the second time in four years Kraigg Brathwaite missed out on the rare feat of centuries in both innings of a Test when he was dismissed for 85 as the West Indies skipper was again the fulcrum of his team's second innings effort.

Having occupied the crease for eight-and-a-half hours in accumulating 126 out of 354 in the first innings, Brathwaite was more energetic second time around with his team looking to set a declaration.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Windies dominate rain-marred third day

Nevertheless his five hours at the crease in which he faced 196 balls and struck only four boundaries was again typical of his phlegmatic manner.

Expectations of a declaration when he was bowled by Dushmantha Chameera deep into the final session proved unfounded as the pair of Jason Holder and Joshua da Silva put on 53 unbroken for the fifth wicket when the call finally came.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Brathwaite makes hundred

Holder dominated the scoring with an unbeaten 71.

"I just wanted to give us enough time to get the sort of runs on the board that our bowlers can work with," said Braithwaite in justifying the delayed declaration.

"This is still a good batting pitch but I back our bowlers to put in a really good effort on the last day."

Kyle Mayers' positive play in getting to 55 had ideally complemented the opener's more measured pace in the afternoon session.

After Kemar Roach polished off the Sri Lankan first innings at 258 by taking the last two wickets in the space of three deliveries in the fourth over of the morning, West Indies went in pursuit of quick runs to consolidate their position.

The two-match series is still up for the grabs with the first Test having ended in a draw.

(With Agency inputs)