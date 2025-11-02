Cricket What happens if Rain Washes Out India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 Final Today? Reserve Day, Rain Rules Explained By MyKhel Staff Updated: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 14:42 [IST]

India Women are set to lock horns against South Africa Women in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final on Sunday (November 2).

The two nations battle it out for supremacy at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, in what will be the maiden title for either nation.

A historical moment awaits as this is the first time, neither Australia nor England are in the final of a Women's World Cup. South Africa registered a stellar win over England in the semis, while India defied odds to beat Australia in a world record run chase to book their berth for the final.

As the entire world anticipates a fiery final, the weather in Navi Mumbai can cause some trouble. On November 2, the rain gods can cause some trouble in the proceedings. This has been a World Cup with massive rain interruption as many matches in Colombo got washed out, while a few in India were also disrupted by rain. And on the day of the final, Mumbai's skies are likely to remain cloudy, with a moderate chance of rain.

Can Rain Play Spoilsport?

On Sunday (November 2), the rain prediction is pretty high as 84 per cent chance of precipitation. The chances of rain remains pretty high till 8 pm, and it may gradually clear out after that. To conclude a result, the teams can play a minimum of 20 overs per side. Although rain may interrupt the match, it is likely to have a result.

What are the Rain Rules of Women's World Cup 2025?

If the rain gods decide to pour down and washes out the match, there is a reserve day for the Final on Monday (November 3). The match can take place from the scratch if Sunday is completely washed out, or can resume from the exact point where it stopped on the previous day. If the Reserve Day is also washed out, then South Africa and India will share the title.