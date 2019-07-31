West Indies vs India flashback: When Ashwin got run out in final ball and the match ended with scores level

It will also be the two teams' first assignment of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship. Virat Kohli will be leading India as they eye another Test series win in the West Indies (the fourth consecutive one since 2006).

Although the Windies haven't beaten India in a Test match or a series since 2002, there are enough incidents in the history of the two teams' rivalry that makes it evergreen. One such incident happened during the third Test in Mumbai in November, 2011.

Darren Sammy's side had already squandered the three-match series by losing the first two games in Delhi and Kolkata. He won the toss in the third at the Wankhede Stadium and elected to bat. Powered by Darren Bravo's 166 and five other half-centuries, the visitors scored a healthy total of 590 in 184.1 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin, who made his Test debut in the same series, took five for 156.

In reply, India made 482 in 135.4 overs with Ashwin hitting a hundred (103) - his maiden one and in just the third innings. The off-spinner was in action with the ball again as he took four for 34 and assisted the other spinner Pragyan Ojha who took six for 47 to bowl the visitors out for 134 in their second essay. India required 243 runs to clean sweep the series.

India had their share of trouble while chasing the target and before Kohli's 63 brought them back into the game. However, the hosts lost their ninth wicket on 239 and required four runs off seven balls as the game was nearing the end of its stipulated time.

Ashwin was in charge of guiding his team home and he had No.11 Varun Aaron with him. He was batting on 14 and India needed two runs to win off the final ball of the match.

Run out while going for winning run

Ashwin managed to hit the ball down long on and picked a single to level the scores but was run out by a joint effort from substitute fielder Denesh Ramdin and wicket-keeper Carlton Baugh. India could not make home as the winning run remained elusive and the match was dramatically drawn since the scores were level.

It was only the second time in history of Test cricket that a match ended in draw because the scores were level - the other being the one between Zimbabwe and England in Bulawayo in 1996 when Nick Knight got run out while pushing for the winning third run in the final delivery.

Ashwin was named both the man of the match as well as that of the series.