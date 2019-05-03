World Cup flashbacks: When Bob Woolmer died mysteriously during 2007

On the morning of March 18, 2007, a day after Pakistan were stunned by debutants Ireland in the World Cup 2007 in Jamaica, the 'laptop coach' was found dead in his hotel room.

At once, it was being believed that the man had been killed by those suspicious hands that are at play but not seen. Pakistan's loss to the minnows that saw them crash out of the fray was being related to the unexpected tragedy in room 374 in Jamaica Pegasus Hotel.

Woolmer had his problems

The body of Woolmer was found lying naked on its back with his legs splayed. There was blood in his mouth and vomit on the walls of the room.

Woolmar, 58, then was not too well at the time. He was on medication for diabetes and suffered from horrible coughing fits. On the top of it, the coach had his share of problems coaching the Pakistani team as questions were asked over his atheist beliefs.

He also had issues with the Pakistani media during the tournament. And then came the big blow of Pakistan crashing out in the group stage after losing to the West Indies and Ireland. They had won their next game against Zimbabwe but Woolmer's coaching career had already ended permanently - on a losing note.

The reason for Uttar Pradesh-born Woolmer's death has remained a mystery till date after a massive investigation covering many continents and several individuals fetched noting concrete.

The investigation was not without its flaws and that made cracking the case all the more difficult. But since it was the ever-suspicious Pakistan and their loss to an associate member that Woolmer's death seemed even more mysterious.

But nothing cementing the claims of his murder could be established even as the world struggled to convince itself that the desolate man died a normal death at a professional low.