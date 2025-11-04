When is India vs Australia 4th T20I Match? Why is there an Extended Gap before Next Match?

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming 1st ODI: Where to Watch PAK vs SA in India, UK and USA Online?

After India's dominant win over Australia in the 3rd T20I on Sunday (November 2), the fourth T20I is yet to be played. Although fans wondered if the next match is to be played soon after, there is an extended gap ahead of the next encounter.

The first T20I at Canberra was washed out by rain after only 9.4 overs of India's batting, leaving the contest a no-result when India stood on 97 for 1, with Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill going strong. Australia's decision to field first saw Abhishek Sharma as the only wicket to fall before rain ended proceedings early.​​

In the second T20I at Melbourne, Australia took a 1-0 series lead with a clinical four-wicket victory. India's batters struggled, posting only 125, despite an explosive 68 from Abhishek Sharma. Australia's Josh Hazlewood decimated the top order with a three-wicket burst, while skipper Mitchell Marsh's quick-fire 46 anchored a swift chase for the hosts.​

The third T20I at Bellerive Oval, Hobart, saw India level the series dramatically. Australia powered to 186 for 6, courtesy of a hard-hitting 74 from Tim David. However, India responded with a confident chase. Washington Sundar's brilliant 49 off 23 balls and Tilak Varma's support saw India reach 188/5 in 18.3 overs, clinching a five-wicket win to make the scoreline 1-1.​

When is the India vs Australia 4th T20I Match?

Generally, gap between consecutive T20I matches of a bilateral series is around one or two days. But Australia's next match against India has an extended gap.

The 4th T20I between India and Australia will be played on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast, with the match starting at 1:45 p.m. IST.

After an eventful start to the series, extra days off between the 3rd and 4th T20Is have drawn attention, with scheduling gaps attributed largely to travel transitions between venues and logistical considerations by Cricket Australia, also giving both squads recovery time after a packed calendar and intense schedule.​

Why the Gap Before the 4th T20I?

The series features an unusual pause between the third and fourth T20Is, with several factors at play. The primary reasons are the travel and venue change from Hobart to the Gold Coast, accommodating logistical arrangements for teams, broadcasters, and officials. Both squads have also experienced a heavy workload, so the additional rest day allows for recovery and practice. Such scheduling practices are increasingly common in bilateral international series, especially when covering multiple cities in a short span.

With the series finely poised at 1-1 after three matches and both squads adapting to recent line-up changes, the upcoming 4th T20I promises a high-stakes clash.