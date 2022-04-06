IPL 2022: When Ishan Kishan tried to read 'captain cool' MS Dhoni's brains, only to fail badly

Cricketers - who have spent time with MS Dhoni in the dressing room - try learning from him whenever he's around. Sometimes several cricketers even succumbed under pressure thinking the legendary captain made some plans for him.

India wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan recently narrated an incident when he tried to read Dhoni's mind on-field only to fail badly. Ishan said that he tried to figure out a conversation between Dhoni and Imran Tahir, but ended up losing his wicket.

While speaking on Gaurav Kapoor's show 'Breakfast With Champions', the left-handed batter said, "More than keeping I keep trying to figure out how his mind works. You won't believe... in one of the IPL games, it really stressed me out the most. I was playing well and hitting the bowlers. But then Dhoni Bhai walked up to the bowler and said something. I couldn't hear what but he said something to Imran (Tahir) Bhai. And in my mind, I'm wondering what Dhoni Bhai has told him."

"I don't know what happened but there was a half-volley ball, which I drove but got out caught at the short-third man. To date, I haven't figured out how a batter trying to drive a spinner gets caught at third man," he added.

Mumbai Indians' star opener Ishan Kishan has had a good IPL 2022 as he slammed back-to-back fifties in the ongoing tournament. The Jharkhand cricketer was bought by the five-time champions for a whopping bid of Rs 15.25 crore at the auction. His team, however, has failed to live up to the expectations and lost back-to-back games in the tournament.