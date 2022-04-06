IPL 2022: When Ishan Kishan tried to read 'captain cool' MS Dhoni's brains, only to fail badly

Mumbai, April 6: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is hailed as one of the sharpest minds in the business for his ability to read the game. Several of his tactical acumens have left the opposition teams stumped and experts impressed.
Cricketers - who have spent time with MS Dhoni in the dressing room - try learning from him whenever he's around. Sometimes several cricketers even succumbed under pressure thinking the legendary captain made some plans for him.
India wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan recently narrated an incident when he tried to read Dhoni's mind on-field only to fail badly. Ishan said that he tried to figure out a conversation between Dhoni and Imran Tahir, but ended up losing his wicket.
While speaking on Gaurav Kapoor's show 'Breakfast With Champions', the left-handed batter said, "More than keeping I keep trying to figure out how his mind works. You won't believe... in one of the IPL games, it really stressed me out the most. I was playing well and hitting the bowlers. But then Dhoni Bhai walked up to the bowler and said something. I couldn't hear what but he said something to Imran (Tahir) Bhai. And in my mind, I'm wondering what Dhoni Bhai has told him."
"I don't know what happened but there was a half-volley ball, which I drove but got out caught at the short-third man. To date, I haven't figured out how a batter trying to drive a spinner gets caught at third man," he added.
Mumbai Indians' star opener Ishan Kishan has had a good IPL 2022 as he slammed back-to-back fifties in the ongoing tournament. The Jharkhand cricketer was bought by the five-time champions for a whopping bid of Rs 15.25 crore at the auction. His team, however, has failed to live up to the expectations and lost back-to-back games in the tournament.
