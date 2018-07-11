When MS Dhoni yelled at Kuldeep Yadav for not listening to him - 'Do you think I am a fool?'

The chinaman from Kanpur, who picked up 11 wickets in the three T20Is (7 against Ireland and 4 against England), has emerged as a match-winner for the Indian side.

1st ODI: Preview

Kuldeep has always credited former India captain and the man behind the stumps Mahendra Singh Dhoni for making his job easier with his vital inputs. The stump mic has, on numerous occasions, caught Dhoni communicating with the spinners and advising them on what line and length to bowl at.

Kuldeep, as well as Yuzvendra Chahal, have been greatly benefitted with the veteran wicketkeeper's presence. However, the process wasn't as easy as it looks for sometimes for they had to listen to some harsh words from the seasoned campaigner whenever they failed to comply with the former captain's suggestion.

Narrating one such incident, Kuldeep, on a chat show What the Duck, revealed how Dhoni blasted him once for not listening to his suggestion.

It was a T20I match between India and Sri Lanka at Indore, where the Indian team had scored 260 runs batting first and the Lankan batsmen were also going all guns blazing in the run chase.

Kuldeep was constantly talking to Dhoni who was advising him keep the ball away from the batsman.

At one stage, the batsman played a reverse sweep against Kuldeep, and the ball quickly went past the boundary. So Dhoni walked to Kuldeep to make a few changes in the field and asked the youngster to push the fielder from covers to deep covers and bring the point fielder up.

However, a confused Kuldeep said that he was okay with the field. Kuldeep's confusion annoyed the Ranchi stumper and he yelled at him, "Kya mai pagal hu yaha pe, mai 300 ODI khela hu? (Am I mad here? I have played 300 ODI matches)."

Kuldeep made the changes and didn't have to wait for long as he got a wicket and then Dhoni walked up to him said, "Yehi ke raha tha mai, Yehi keh rha tha mai... (That's what I was talking about)."