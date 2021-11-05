When Rahul Dravid played 11 one-dayers for Scotland, Kyle Coetzer recalls sharing dressing room with him

Dravid has been one of the greatest batsmen of all time in ODIs and Tests was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame for his contribution. The Karnataka cricketer even played for Scotland in 2003 during the English one-day tournament.

The stylish right-handed batsman played 11 one-dayers and one tour game against Pakistan for Scotland for a period of three months in the second division of the National Cricket League.

BCCI appoints Rahul Dravid as Team India head coach

Scotland's current captain Kyle Coetzer, who was only 19-year-old back then, played alongside Dravid. Coetzer is leading the national side in the T20 World Cup.

In one such game against Northampton, Coetzer batted alongside Dravid and was dismissed run out on the first ball while the Indian batsman went on slamming a fluent century.

Rahul Dravid, the go-to man of Indian cricket returns to the saddle

"We were involved in a run-out, and I was the person who was run out and he wasn't," said Coetzer on Thursday (November 4) on the eve of the Group 2 Super 12 league game against India in T20 WC.

"I think that was fair enough considering that he was the mainstay of the Scotland team then and making sure that he performed well and scored runs.

"So I remember the day pretty clearly. I got a clear 'no' and got sent back."

Coetzer added further, "He's a very humble person, someone who's so very respectful and speaks so highly and so well to all the players. He's a fine individual."

Dravid went on aggregating 600 runs at 66.66 with three centuries and two fifties and a strike rate of 92.73. However, the Scots managed just one win that season. 2003-04 was a remarkable season for Dravid internationally too as he averaged 95.46 in Tests with a best of 270 against Pakistan. The stylish batsman also slammed seven fifties in 22 ODIs at an average of 41.77.