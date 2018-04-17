When Tendulkar brought Bandra to a halt!

Though the Mumbaikar quit international cricket in 2013, the resounding chant of, "Sachin... Sachin..." is very much part of cricket lore and reverberates all over one's mind whenever one thinks of the cricketing icon.

And from last night, a video of the master blaster playing street cricket in his hometown of Bandra has quickly gone viral.

In the video initially shared by his childhood friend and former team-mate Vinod Kambli and later by industrialist Harsh Goenka, the Indian legend is seen hitting a few balls with a group of enthusiastic young boys near a construction site in the Vile Parle area near Bandra.

@sachin_rt. Master Blaster good to See you enjoying like Old times 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/9I96AcfKfG — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) April 16, 2018

The grapevine is that Tendulkar was crossing Bandra when he saw some youngsters play cricket at a construction site of Metro project.

And on seeing that, without hesitating for a moment, the batting mastro, stepped out of the car to brush his batting skills and prove once more that no venue is small or big for his enormous talent that saw him score 100 international hundreds in a career spanning almost two-and-a-half decades.

In the video, Tendulkar is initially seen coming out from a black SUV and shaking hands with around six men, who had set up a match using a piece of temporary red construction fencing as the stumps.

Having been handed a bat, Tendulkar faced up to the bowling as cars and auto rickshaws drove past, playing five deliveries back to the bowler.

It did not take long for people to converge as they surrounded the 44-year-old and pleaded him with requests for the modern-day madness called 'selfies'. Much to their delight, Tendulkar, in his inimitable style, obliged to most of them.

Tendulkar, who played for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League is currently a mentor for the Mumbai-based franchisee.

Mumbai Indians, who are the reigning IPL champions, are yet to win a match this season, having suffered the ignominy of loosing all the three matches in the last ball.

They will be hoping to open the account when they host Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday (April 17) night.