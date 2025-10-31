Where should Suryakumar Yadav bat for India? Ex-RCB player gives strong verdict

FIDE World Cup 2025: Format, Prize Money, Top Indian and Foreign Contenders - All You Need to Know About Goa’s $2 Million Showpiece

Former India batter Robin Uthappa has pinpointed Suryakumar Yadav's batting position amid the ongoing T20I series against Australia.

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has experienced a challenging season in 2025 with the bat, managing only 139 runs in 12 innings at a subdued strike rate of 116.80.

Despite India's impressive form in the format, Surya's individual batting struggles have become a concern for the team management. Former India batter Robin Uthappa shared his thoughts on finding the best solution for Surya's batting role, emphasizing the importance of a consistent position to maximize his effectiveness.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Uthappa highlighted the difficulty in balancing Surya's batting performances with his captaincy duties.

"It's like you are stuck between a rock and a hard place because it's a decision where you need to see your performances and manage your captaincy as well. So it's a very difficult decision to make. However, I feel he should come in one position. In my opinion, there is no better position than No. 3 for Suryakumar in T20 cricket," Uthappa stated.

Uthappa explained the strategic aspect of settling Surya at No. 3, noting that having a fixed top-three could allow the team to introduce flexible combinations later in the order.

"If the top three get set, you can bring flexibility after that. You can bring left-right combinations. In the Asia Cup, they probably decided that Tilak Varma would come at No.3 if a left-hander got out and Surya would come if a right-hander got out. That's still alright, but Suryakumar Yadav shouldn't come below No. 4. A top-order batter has to make a lot of adjustments if he has to bat below No. 4," he added.

Suryakumar's adaptability has seen him drop down the order frequently to accommodate other in-form players, especially youngsters like Tilak Varma, who was promoted to No. 3 during the T20I series against South Africa.

Recently, Surya has sought to reclaim his established spot in the top order, including in the rain-affected T20I against Australia in Canberra. Though the Asia Cup was not his best tournament, accumulating only 72 runs in six matches, his unbeaten 39 in the abandoned Australia match suggested he might be finding some rhythm again.