White ball cricket is getting tougher on bowlers, says England T20 pacer Chris Jordan

"I played in the recent white ball series in South Africa and the runs scored there were huge and you could see it was not easy for the bowlers as the boundaries were short and flat pitches," Jordan told reporters at the National Stadium here.

Jordan, who has appeared in 34 One-day Internationals and 43 T20 Internationals, pointed out that even in the white ball series between India and New Zealand a lot of big totals were scored.

"I guess as professional cricketers we can't complain but it is not getting easier for the bowlers with the batsmen coming at you all the time. But at same time it also gives you the chance to get him out but it is a very thin line between getting wickets and going for runs these days," he said.

Jordan, who is playing for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, said it had become all the more important for bowlers to now have a lot of variations and also be deadly accurate with where they wanted to pitch the ball.

"There is less room for mistakes." The pacer noted that T20 leagues around the world were producing some exciting young talent.