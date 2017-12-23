White stars again in leading Renegades to victory

Melbourne, December 23: Melbourne Renegades edged out Brisbane Heat by seven wickets to make it two wins from two to start their 2017-18 Big Bash League campaign.

Having missed out on last season's play-offs by virtue of an inferior net run rate, the Renegades look a force to be reckoned with this time around as they chase a maiden BBL title.

A disciplined bowling performance restricted the Heat to just 132-8 under the roof at the Etihad Stadium, Jack Wildermuth (3-16), the evergreen Brad Hogg (2-25) and Dwayne Bravo (2-27) doing much of the damage.

Although the Renegades lost both openers cheaply, Cameron White made a second consecutive half-century before Tom Cooper crashed a six over square leg to finish 52 not out and get his side home with eight balls to spare.

COOPER GAINS HIS REVENGE

In last season's meeting, Cooper opened the bowling and his two overs cost 35 runs - Brendon McCullum taking him for two fours and two sixes.

He may have been fearing a repeat on Saturday when his first ball disappeared to the fence, but his response was perfect.

Cooper cleaned up McCullum from the subsequent delivery, sending the former New Zealand captain back to the sheds for just five.

IT'LL BE ALL WHITE ON THE NIGHT

White is enjoying a fine start to the 2017-18 BBL season and raised his bat to celebrate a second half-century in as many outings.

The 34-year-old made an unbeaten 79 from 59 to get the Renegades home against Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday and he kept his cool again here.

White struck four fours and two sixes in making 51 off 43 before holing out to long-off with 15 still needed.

HODGE AND HOGG PROVING AGE IS NO BARRIER

For all the razzmatazz of Twenty20 cricket, a pair of Renegades veterans are living proof that there is no substitute for experience.

At 46, Hogg is still bamboozling batsmen with his leg spin, conceding just one four and a six while sending down nine dot balls in his four overs.

Hodge, a comparative spring chicken at 42, was there at the end with White to secure victory over the Hurricanes on Thursday and he did so again here, this time with Cooper, swatting a six over long leg to signal the end was nigh.

