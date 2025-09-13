Cricket Who is Kamil Mishara? Know about Sri Lanka's talented Batter as Lions edge towards Asia Cup win over Bangladesh By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 23:01 [IST]



Sri Lanka are in a decent position in their Asia Cup 2025 opener against Bangladesh. After restricting the Bangla Tigers for 139 runs, they are currently on course to a victory.

In the run chase, they have made a strong start despite losing Kusal Mendis early. At the time of writing, Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara have stitched a strong partnership for the second wicket, as the Lions are cantering towards a comprehensive victory.

Mishara, who is just playing his 7th T20I match, has been impressive. The young batter has already scored 32 runs off just 19 deliveries. He has hit 3 fours and 2 sixes in the process.

Who is Kamil Mishara?

Kamil Mishara is a Sri Lankan cricketer born on April 24, 2001, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. He is a left-handed opening batsman and also bowls right-arm off-break. Known for his calm temperament and ability to handle pressure, Mishara has made a mark in domestic cricket and has represented Sri Lanka in international T20Is.

He made his T20 International debut for Sri Lanka against Australia on February 20, 2022. He was recognized early in his career as the Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year in 2019 and achieved a record highest individual score of 250 runs in school level cricket.

Kamil began his domestic career with Nondescripts Cricket Club in Twenty20 cricket and has played for teams such as SLC Greens and Kandy Warriors in the Lanka Premier League. He was named in Sri Lanka's Test squads for series against the West Indies and Bangladesh but has yet to play a Test match. Mishara's international career has been promising but also marked by some disciplinary issues, including a one-year suspension during the 2019 U19 Asia Cup for a breach of discipline and a bio-bubble violation later on.

The 24-year-old is playing his first international match in a multination competition, and has made a strong start.