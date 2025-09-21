Did You Know? Mithun Manhas Was Virat Kohli’s First Captain and Later His Coach, Called Him 'Appu' Instead Of Cheeku

Cricket Who Is Mithun Manhas? Ex-Delhi Captain Tipped To Become New BCCI President - Career Stats, Coaching Stints By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 8:16 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

The suspense over who will lead the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) into its next phase may soon end, and in an unexpected twist, Mithun Manhas has emerged as the frontrunner for the top post.

A former Delhi captain and seasoned domestic performer, Manhas's name has surprised many given the heavyweight candidates in the fray, but as per several media reports, he has secured strong backing ahead of the September 28 elections and Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Born on October 12, 1979, in Jammu, Manhas carved out a long and accomplished career in Indian domestic cricket. A reliable right-handed batsman, occasional off-spinner, and part-time wicketkeeper, he represented Delhi for most of his playing days and was instrumental in ending their Ranji Trophy drought in 2007-08. That season, he piled up 921 runs at an average of 57.57, underlining his influence. Over an 18-year first-class career between 1998 and 2016, Manhas played 157 matches, scoring 9,714 runs at 45.82, with 27 centuries and 49 fifties.

His List A record is equally impressive, with 4,126 runs in 130 games at an average of 45.84, including five hundreds. In the shorter T20 format, he featured in 91 matches, scoring 1,170 runs. In the IPL, he turned out for Delhi Daredevils, Pune Warriors (contracted for $260,000 in 2011), and Chennai Super Kings, finishing with 439 runs from 44 games.

In 2015, the all-rounder returned to his roots, joining the Jammu & Kashmir team in the Ranji Trophy, becoming the first cricketer from the state to have also played in the IPL. His wealth of domestic experience and leadership qualities have often been highlighted as his strengths.

Post-retirement, Manhas transitioned seamlessly into coaching. In 2017, he joined Kings XI Punjab as assistant coach before serving as batting consultant for the Bangladesh Under-19 team until 2019. He was later appointed assistant coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2019 IPL season and, more recently, worked with Gujarat Titans in the same capacity from 2022 to 2024.

While former stars like Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh were widely discussed for the BCCI presidency, Manhas' emergence reflects a consensus forged in closed-door meetings among board heavyweights. If confirmed, the 45-year-old will be the first from Jammu & Kashmir to rise to cricket administration's highest office, capping an already remarkable journey in Indian cricket.