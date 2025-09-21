Did You Know? Mithun Manhas Was Virat Kohli’s First Captain and Later His Coach, Called Him 'Appu' Instead Of Cheeku

Cricket Who will be in New BCCI Governing Council as Mithun Manhas set for BCCI President Role? By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 15:19 [IST]

Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas is poised to become the next president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with his name emerging as the sole nomination for the post ahead of the filing deadline.

The top job has remained vacant since Roger Binny stepped down in August, with vice-president Rajeev Shukla overseeing operations temporarily. BCCI's annual general meeting on September 28 in Mumbai will formally confirm the appointments unless new nominations come in.

Shukla spoke to media on Sunday, confirming the nomination for a new administrative body at the helm of BCCI.

"I have come to file nomination. A panel is ready, with Mithun Manhas for the post of president, me for vice president, Devajit Saikia for secretary, Prabhtej Singh Bhatia for joint secretary and Raghuram Bhatt for treasurer. There is a nomination for the names decided for the governing council. So, a new body is being formed for the next tenure," Shukla told the media at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

Manhas, who turns 46 next month, built an outstanding reputation in domestic cricket, scoring 9714 runs across 157 first-class matches from 1997 to 2017. Born in Jammu, he captained Delhi before moving to represent Jammu and Kashmir in the final stages of his career.

Post-retirement, he transitioned into coaching, serving as consultant for Bangladesh Under-19s and working in the IPL with Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans. At present, he is also part of a BCCI sub-committee running the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association.

BCCI New Administration

As per a report from Cricinfo, alongside Manhas, another former cricketer, Karnataka spinner Raghuram Bhat, is set to assume the treasurer's role, while secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Shukla will both continue in their current positions. Prabhtej Bhatia will move from treasurer to joint secretary. Additionally, ex-Saurashtra captain Jaydev Shah is expected to join the BCCI Apex Council, while Khairul Jamal Majumdar of Mizoram shifts to the IPL Governing Council.

President: Mithun Manhas

Vice-President: Rajeev Shukla

Secretary: Devajit Saikia

Joint Secretary: Prabhtej Bhatia

Treasurer: Raghuram Bhat

Apex Council Member: Jaydev Shah

IPL Governing Council: Khairul Jamal Majumdar