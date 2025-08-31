Cricket Why are Asia Cup 2025 Matches Pushed back in UAE? What is the new Start Time? By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 8:08 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Asia Cup 2025 starts from September 9 as eight Asian countries will fight for supremacy in UAE for the continental crown.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan are the traditional powerhouses, whereas UAE, Oman and Hong Kong have also qualified for this year's competition.

But ahead of the start of the tournament, the Asia Cup 2025 matches have been pushed back by 30 minutes primarily to mitigate the impact of extreme heat in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during September, ensuring safer conditions for both players and fans.

Why are Asia Cup 2025 matches pushed back?

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced the adjustment after weather forecasters predicted daytime temperatures in the UAE could soar above 40°C throughout September, the entire window of the tournament. Delaying match start times allows organizers to avoid peak afternoon heat and enables games to take place during cooler evening hours, reducing risks like heat exhaustion, dehydration, and injuries.

Revised Schedule Details

New Timings: 18 out of 19 Asia Cup matches will now begin at 6:30 PM local time (8 PM IST), shifting from the originally scheduled 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST). The only day fixture - UAE vs Oman on September 15 - will begin at 4 PM local time (5:30 PM IST). All of the matches in the competition will be played in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

This shift is not the first time that cricket tournaments in the Gulf have seen matches moved to later times to combat the region's harsh climate. The Asia Cup serves as preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup. The flagship encounter of the competition will be the clash between India and Pakistan, which is scheduled on September 14.