Why has PCB filed complaint against Arshdeep Singh ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Final?

Before the Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) filed a formal complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh.

This complaint followed an earlier controversy involving India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, who was fined for politically sensitive remarks made after a previous India-Pakistan match in the tournament. The tensions were further heightened by Pakistan players' provocative celebrations and gestures during the matches. Despite the complaints and controversies, the Cricket Council was tasked with maintaining balance by enforcing conduct rules while keeping the focus on the game.

Why has PCB filed complaint against Arshdeep Singh?

PCB accused Arshdeep of making inappropriate and "obscene" gestures toward the crowd during the tense Super Four match on September 21, 2025, which India won narrowly. PCB labeled his behavior as a violation of the ICC's Code of Conduct, calling it "unethical" and damaging to the spirit and image of cricket. The board demanded ICC disciplinary action against Arshdeep.

Arshdeep Singh responded to the allegations indirectly via social media, hinting at people talking behind his back but staying silent when facing him directly, showing his confidence and readiness ahead of the highly anticipated final. The complaint by PCB is viewed more as an attempt to create off-field distractions rather than an admission of any weakness before the final encounter between the archrivals.

India have so far beaten Pakistan twice in the Asia Cup 2025, and will be aiming to continue their dominance in the final. As Suryakumar Yadav and his troops take the field today, they have the opportunity to win the tournament for the 2nd time in T20I format.