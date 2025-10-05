Cricket Why is the IND vs PAK Women's World Cup 2025 Match Stopped in Colombo? India, Pakistan players under 'Insect' Attack By MyKhel Staff Updated: Sunday, October 5, 2025, 17:57 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The India and Pakistan Women's World Cup 2025 match has been halted for a bizarre reason, as it troubled both teams during the match in Colombo on Sunday (October 5).

An unusual scene unfolded at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan, as a swarm of insects brought play to a sudden halt near the end of the 28th over. What began as a minor nuisance turned into a full-blown disruption, forcing players from both sides to take an unexpected break and momentarily set aside their rivalry to deal with it.

Insects take over Colombo during India-Pakistan clash

The problem first surfaced around the 20th over while India's Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol were batting. Conditions rapidly worsened over the next few overs, with both batters and bowlers visibly struggling to keep their focus as the insects swarmed the ground. Pakistan spinner Nashra Sandhu, overwhelmed by the distraction, was even seen waving a towel mid-over in an attempt to shoo the flies away. Eventually, players turned to the umpires for assistance, prompting a brief halt in play.

A substitute fielder rushed onto the field with insect repellent spray, and bowler Fatima Sana tried using it to clear the air. An image shows Jemimah Rodrigues getting swarmed by the tiny insects, which led to the stoppage in play.

IND vs PAK Women's World Cup Match

India Women were put into bat by Pakistan captain Fatima Sana, and the Pakistanis took the early wicket of Smriti Mandhana, who departed after 23 runs. Harleen Deoi (46 off 65) and Pratika Rawal (31 off 37) steadied the India innings, but the Women in Blue are currently 154 for 4 in 34 overs, as the match is stopped to spray the ground with bug spray.