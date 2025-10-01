Cricket Will Jasprit Bumrah play in IND vs WI 1st Test? Shubman Gill gives Latest Update By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 15:18 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Although the dust of the Asia Cup is yet to settle, the Indian team is set to battle again, this time in a two-match Test series against West Indies.

The series, part of the current WTC cycle, will start from Thursday (October 2), and the first match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Jasprit Bumrah's availability in Test matches has been a conundrum in recent times due to his workload management. The star India pacer only played three out of the five test matches in England, but took part in all of the major matches in the recently concluded Asia Cup. Bumrah, who has been included in the squad for the West Indies Test series, is tipped to play at least one match. And ahead of the first test, India's Test captain Shubman Gill, didn't give any clear verdict.

Although the Indian captain conceded the fact that they may go with 3 seamers, which gives a subtle hint that Bumrah may well be included in the playing 11.

"We will take a call on match to match (basis), how long a game goes and how many overs a bowler bowls. Nothing is pre-decided. You will get to know the combination tomorrow. Given how the weather and conditions are, we are tempted to have a third seaming option but we will take a call tomorrow," Gill said at the pre-match press conference.

The hosts are playing a home Test series for the first time since their 0-3 demolition at home at the hands of New Zealand last year, which effectively ended their WTC final hopes. It will also be India's first home Test without the trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin.