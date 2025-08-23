Cricket Will There Be A Proper Farewell Match For Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma? BCCI VP Breaks Silence By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 8:10 [IST]

The future of Indian cricket icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continues to generate buzz, particularly regarding whether they will receive farewell matches akin to Sachin Tendulkar's iconic send-off at the Wankhede in 2013.

Addressing these speculations, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla has urged fans to remain patient, insisting that there is no immediate reason to discuss farewells for the two stalwarts.

Speaking on the sidelines of the UPT20 league, Shukla was asked if the BCCI would organize a farewell game for Kohli and Rohit, given their recent retirements from T20Is and Tests. In response, he emphasized that both players remain active in ODIs and that any decision on a send-off will come at the appropriate time.

"They haven't retired, haven't they?" Shukla remarked. "Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are both playing One-Dayers. They haven't taken retirement, so why are you talking and worrying about their farewell? Retirement from two formats, that's the phases, but they are still playing ODIs. Don't worry this much. BCCI policy is quite clear; we don't ask anyone to retire, they have to make their decisions themselves. He has to take that call, and we respect that."

When pressed further, with the hosts suggesting a fan-driven appeal for a farewell match, Shukla kept things light-hearted but firm: "We'll cross the bridge when we come to it. You are already arranging their farewell! Virat Kohli is very fit, and Rohit Sharma plays very well. Why are you worried about their farewell?"

Kohli and Rohit, who famously bid adieu to T20I cricket after lifting the 2024 World Cup in the West Indies, stepped away from the Test arena earlier this year. However, India's absence from ODI cricket since the IPL 2025 season has only fueled speculation about their limited-overs future.

The national side's next 50-over assignment is slated for October in Australia, and whispers suggest that participation in the domestic Vijay Hazare Trophy could be key to their 2027 World Cup prospects.

For now, though, Shukla's message is clear: both legends remain in the game, and the farewell talk can wait.