Will There Be A Victory Parade For India Women's Cricket Team? BCCI Secretary Breaks Silence Published: Monday, November 3, 2025

After India Women's historic triumph at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, fans across the country have been eagerly awaiting news of a grand celebration. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet finalised any plans for a victory parade to honour Harmanpreet Kaur and her team.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, speaking to IANS on Monday, revealed that no such event is confirmed at the moment. "Nothing like a victory parade is planned as of now," Saikia clarified while speaking from Mumbai airport. "I'm leaving for Dubai to attend the ICC meetings. Several senior officials are heading there as well, so once we return, we will plan accordingly."

The ICC meetings, scheduled from November 4 to 7 in Dubai, will see the participation of several key BCCI officials, meaning official celebrations may only take shape after the delegation returns. Saikia also confirmed that the board will raise another important issue with the ICC - that of the missing Asia Cup trophy, which has not yet been handed over to the Indian team.

India's title-winning campaign culminated in a fairytale finish on November 2 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where they defeated South Africa by 52 runs to lift their maiden ICC Women's World Cup trophy.

Put in to bat first, India produced a commanding total of 298 for 7, powered by a blistering 87 from Shafali Verma, who was drafted in as an injury replacement for Pratika Rawal. She shared a century stand with Smriti Mandhana (45), while Deepti Sharma (52) and Richa Ghosh (34 off 24) added vital runs in the middle and lower order.

South Africa's chase was anchored by captain Laura Wolvaardt, who scored a brilliant century, but India's bowlers-led by Deepti's 4 for 43 and Shafali's crucial breakthroughs-ensured a historic triumph.

As the nation awaits an official announcement, the celebrations may have only just begun. For now, India's first-ever Women's World Cup victory remains a shining moment - one that has forever changed the landscape of women's cricket in the country.