Will walk my dog on beach to get rid of World Cup final trauma, says Trent Boult on returning home

On Thursday morning, members of the squad like Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Tim Southee, Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner returned home via Dubai, two months after leaving for the quadrennial event. New Zealand were the first team to announce their squad for the World Cup in early April.

The players were yet to get over the pain and according to a report in Stuff, New Zealand, many of the players said that it would take a long time to get over the disappointment. Both the 100-over final and the super over that followed it ended in ties before England were declared winners by the virtue of hitting more boundaries.

'Living the last over in my mind a lot'

"I'm living the last over in my mind a lot. Somehow I got hit for six along the ground which has never happened before ... I'd love it to sink in so we can get over it," Boult was quoted as saying by Stuff.

It was an eventful final over that saw England managing to tie the game despite needing 15 runs in four balls. While Ben Stokes hit a six in the third ball, an overthrow boundary after deflecting off his bat in the next ball saw six more runs being added to England's total, bringing them much closer to the target.

Boult, who also took a catch of Stokes in the 49th over but landed on the boundary rope to concede a six, said he would walk his dog on the beach to get rid of the experience psychologically.

"I'm sure he won't be too angry at me. It's not going to be something that disappears over the next couple of days. It'll be something that's hard to swallow over the next couple of years," Boult, who took 17 wickets in this edition, said.