Windies' ODI series in Pakistan postponed after five more COVID cases

That took the number of positive cases in the Windies camp to nine since they arrived in Karachi a week ago.

PCB convince West Indies team to play 3rd T20I despite multiple COVID-19 cases

Wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and all-rounder Justin Greaves tested positive, along with assistant coach Roddy Estwick and team physician Dr Akshai Mansingh.

Left-arm paceman Sheldon Cottrell, all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers and a member of the team management had returned positive tests when West Indies arrived in Pakistan.

The third and final T20 international between the teams went ahead on Thursday, but it was announced while the match was taking place that the ODI series – due to start in Karachi on Saturday – will not go ahead.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) have agreed to reschedule the three-match series for early June next year.

West Indies players who returned negative tests will fly home after the last T20I, with those who tested positive completing their isolation periods in Karachi before they can leave Pakistan, CWI said.

Pakistan's players, all of whom have tested negative, were free to leave the bio-secure bubble after Thursday's game.