Winning WTC crown is greatest achievement of my coaching career: NZ bowling coach Jurgensen

Auckland, June 28: New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jurgensen considers winning the inaugural World Test Championship title as his "greatest coaching achievement, while terming the pace quartet of Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson as the best in the world.



New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets at Southampton last week to claim the WTC crown, their second ICC trophy.



"I think for me this is about, for all of New Zealand really, from people that have always gone to (put) the extra effort from New Zealand Cricket's staff, board, sponsors, the caterers at the ground we play at, the curators at all the grounds, the physios, the domestic coaches and the CEOs - everyone has had an input into this somewhere and a valuable contribution and it really means a lot to us now," he said.



"I think, at times, I've been really emotional in my room, and also for me personally my wife because she puts up with me being away a lot. For me, personally, this is my greatest coaching achievement," Jurgensen was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.



Jurgensen revealed that he was still crying tears of joy and was watching over and over again the sixth day's play while being in isolation after returning home.



"I've seen a few highlights. I've sort of been reading a lot and watching a bit on YouTube, so looking at it from all different angles," he said.



"But for me what is different this time is the reflection on me personally and also you know for me in my area - the bowling unit what they have achieved... I think the morning of the last day to be able to make the vital breakthroughs with Kyle (Jamieson) and Tim (Southee) and Trent (Boult). It was a fantastic effort to put ourselves in a position to chase a reasonably low total.



"Oh! I've cried. I've cried a few times - probably every day since the win. You sort of sit there and then you go: 'Wow! World Test champions'."



Jurgensen has held coaching roles with Bangladesh, Fiji, Scotland, and New Zealand, was effusive in his praise for his pace quartet. "I think so. I've been thinking that (New Zealand have the best attack) for a while. So it's just me and my role and belief in these bowlers; what they bring to us as a team and the challenges they have overseas," he said.



Jurgensen said that now people will sit up and take notice of the fact that this wasn't a fluke. "But, I think they are and we can probably strongly say that right now - this hasn't been a fluke and it has been happening for a long time. As I said, the belief in the bowling group - how they plan, how fit they are, how strong they are and how much they believe in each other. The trust is amazing and we got four or five bowlers in the final, but all do different things.



"Kyle's height and accuracy, to be able to swing it both ways at good pace. Tim's accuracy, new-ball execution - unbelievable. He can adapt to use the crease - over and around - to left-handers and right-handers.



"We know Trent's ability with the new ball, but he took wickets with the old ball; he's been doing that for a while, so it's nothing new for me and the team. We know that Neil (Wagner) makes people uncomfortable on the back foot and the front foot with the lengths he bowls, but he's now getting guys out like Trent. So, he's building up a different skillset to be able to swing the ball both ways and seam it," he added.