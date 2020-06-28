Wish I could have given him a broad spectrum in life: Shoaib Akhtar on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The 34-year-old Sushant committed suicide on June 14 at his residence in Bandra leaving the country shocked. Such a big step took by the actor, who played onscreen MS Dhoni in the biopic made on the former India captain, also stunned the Indian cricket fraternity.

Speaking about Sushant's death on his YouTube channel, Akhtar said: "I met him in Olive in Mumbai when I was about to leave India in 2016. To be honest, he did not look very confident to me. He went past me with his head down when my friend told me he is doing MS Dhoni's film."

"I thought I will have to watch his acting now. He has come from a humble background and he is making a good film. The film did turn out to be successful but I regret not stopping him there and having a word with him about life. I could have shared experiences of my life with him, maybe I could have talked to him like the way I do which could have given him a broad spectrum in life. But I regret not talking to him," the speedster added.

The Rawalpindi Express didn't just stop there, he also spoke about the allegations being levelled against Bollywood star Salman Khan and other celebrities, and claimed it was unfair to scrutinise anyone without proof.

The former Pakistan pacer-turned-commentator said ending their life should never be an option for anyone. He advised those who are battling depression should try and talk to someone.

"Ending your life should never be an option. Setbacks are an asset in life but when you know you have problems you should discuss it. Deepika Padukone reached out after her break up that she was suffering from anxiety and needed help. I think Sushant also needed help," said Akhtar.

Mumbai Police is investigating Sushant's death as there was no suicide note found in the actor's home. The cops are trying to ascertain every possible angle.