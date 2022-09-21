Women's Asia Cup T20 2022: Full Schedule, Teams, Squads, Format, Venue, Timings in IST

The tournament which will be held in the T20 format will be held at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh. The Final of the tournament - which will see participation from seven countries - will be held on October 15.

The ACC president Jay Shah shared the schedule of the marquee event and tweeted, "I am extremely delighted to announce the schedule for the 8th edition of the #WomensAsiaCup 2022 @ACCMedia1. Get set for some amazing matches & watch the women create history starting 1st October, with the final showdown on 15th October #PlayBeyondBoundaries #ACC #GetReadyForEpic."

The teams will start arriving in Bangladesh on September 27 and September 28. No women's international matches have been held in Bangladesh since Pakistan's tour of the country in October 2018. It will also be the first time since 2014 that Sylhet will host any women's international fixtures.

Here's the full schedule of the tournament:

Match 1: October 1 - Bangladesh vs Thailand - SICS Ground 2 - 8:30 AM (IST)

Match 2: October 1 - India vs Sri Lanka - SICS Ground 2 - 1:00 PM (IST)

Match 3: October 2 - Pakistan vs Malaysia - SICS Ground 2 - 8:30 AM (IST)

Match 4: October 2 - Sri Lanka vs UAE - SICS Ground 2 - 1:00 PM (IST)

Match 5: October 3 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh - SICS Ground 2 - 8:30 PM (IST)

Match 6: October 3 - India vs Malaysia - SICS Ground 2 - 1:00 PM (IST)

Match 7: October 4 - Sri Lanka vs Thailand - SICS Ground 2 - 8:30 AM (IST)

Match 8: October 4 - India vs UAE - SICS Ground 2 - 1:00 PM (IST)

Match 9: October 5 - UAE vs Malaysia - SICS Ground 2 - 8:30 AM (IST)

Match 10: October 6 - Pakistan vs Thailand - SICS Ground 1 - 8:30 AM (IST)

Match 11: October 6 - Bangladesh vs Malaysia - SICS Ground 1 - 1:00 PM (IST)

Match 12: October 7 - Thailand vs UAE - SICS Ground 1 - 8:30 AM (IST)

Match 13: October 7 - India vs Pakistan - SICS Ground 1 - 1:00 PM (IST)

Match 14: October 8 - Sri Lanka vs Malaysia - SICS Ground 1 - 8:30 AM (IST)

Match 15: October 8 - India vs Bangladesh - SICS Ground 1 - 1:00 PM (IST)

Match 16: October 9 - Thailand vs Malaysia - SICS Ground 1 - 8:30 AM (IST)

Match 17: October 9 - Pakistan vs UAE - SICS Ground 1 - 1:00 PM (IST)

Match 18: October 10 - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - SICS Ground 1 - 8:30 AM (IST)

Match 19: October 10 - India vs Thailand - SICS Ground 1 - 1:00 PM (IST)

Match 20: October 11 - Bangladesh vs UAE - SICS Ground 1 - 8:30 AM (IST)

Match 21: October 11 - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - SICS Ground 1 - 1:00 PM (IST)

Match 22: October 13 - Semi Final 1 - SICS Ground 1 - 8:30 AM (IST)

Match 23: October 13 - Semi Final 2- SICS Ground 1 - 1:00 PM (IST)

Match 24: October 15 - FINAL - SICS Ground 1 - 1:00 PM (IST)

Venues:

SICS Ground 1 - Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

SICS Ground 2 - Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium

Squads:

Bangladesh (hosts)

Squad yet to be announced

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K.P. Navgire Reserve players: Taniya Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hasan. Reserve players: Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Umme Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani (wk), Kaushini Nuthyanga, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Malsha Shehani, Madushika Meththananda, Inoka Ranaweera, Rashmi Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasooriya, Tharika Sewwandi

Thailand

Squad yet to be announced

Malaysia: Winifred Duraisingam (c), Mas Elysa (vc), Sasha Azmi, Aisya Eleesa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Elsa Hunter, Jamahidaya Intan, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Wan Julia (wk), Dhanusri Muhunan, Aina Najwa (wk), Nurilyaa Natasya, Nur Arianna Natsya, Nur Dania Syuhada, Noor Hayati Zakaria.

UAE

Squad yet to be announced