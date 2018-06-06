Women's Asia Cup T20: Bangladesh stun India for maiden victory

After two facile victories over Thailand and Malaysia, India put up a shoddy batting performance, scoring 141 for seven in the stipulated 20 overs, which Bangladesh surpassed in 19.4 overs.

For the first time in Women's Asia Cup, India have suffered a defeat as they lose to Bangladesh by seven wickets today. — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 6, 2018

India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have all got four points from three games but the 'Women In Blue' are leading the standings with a net run-rate of +3.428.

Fargana Haque (52 no off 46 balls) and Rumana Ahmed (42 no off 34 balls) added 93 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket to guide the Bangladeshi women to one of their bigger victories in international cricket.

Bangladesh Women Script History, Becomes First Team To Beat India In Asia Cup! Well Done & Congratulations Tigress...👏🐯

Proud of you...👍#INDvBAN #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/bKvOjwXu0x — Mashrafe Mortaza (@ImMashrafe02) June 6, 2018

Rumana was the 'Player of the Match' for her all-round effort as she picked up 3 for 21 in 4 overs to engineer a middle-order slump when India batted.

"I am very happy for the girls," Bangladesh manager Nazmul Abedeen was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

"They have achieved something which will help them for the rest of their lives."

India Women won all the 34 matches they played in Asia Cup before today! #AsiaCup #AsiaCup2018

(Stats Credit - Sampath Stats) pic.twitter.com/sbxi0jIwwM — CricFit (@CricFit) June 6, 2018

It was the batting that let India down with only skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (42 off 37 balls) making a significant contribution. Along with Deepti Sharma (32 off 28 balls), the skipper added 50 runs for the fourth wicket, but it didn't come at a fair clip. The duo consumed seven overs to score the runs.

Once both were dismissed in quick succession, the last four overs saw India scoring only 22 runs, which enabled Bangladesh to make a match of it.

It was leg-spinner Rumana, who was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, removing Harmanpreet, Deepti and Anuja Patil, who is known to strike a few lusty blows.

Chasing, the winners were in trouble at 49 for 3 after 8 overs before Fargana and Rumana calmly completed the task.

Fargana hit five boundaries and a six while Rumana hit six boundaries in her knock.

Needing 32 off the last four overs, Fargana hit left-arm spinner Rajeswari Gayakwad for 12 in the 17th over with a couple of boundaries. Rumana, in the next over, hit Jhulan Goswami for 10 runs to bring the equation down to 10 in two overs.

Needing four off the last over, the duo coolly ran four singles, including leg-byes, to finish the match in style. India will take on Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Brief scores:

India 141/7 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 42 off 37 balls, Deepti Sharma 32 off 28 balls, Rumana Ahmed 3/21 in 4 overs)

Bangaldesh 142 in 19.4 overs (Fargana Haque 52 no off 46 balls, Rumana Ahmed 42 no off 34 balls). Bangladesh women win by 7 wickets.