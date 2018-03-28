Women's cricket: Australia women ease past England in dead rubber

Earlier, Kimmince (3-20) was the pick of the Australian bowlers and she was superbly aided by Jess Jonassen (2-21) and pacer Megan Schutt (2-13) as they bundled out England for 96 to set up the win.

The two visiting teams had already booked a place in the final to be played on Saturday after India were knocked out following three losses.

#Megastar! Our skipper Meg Lanning today became the first Australian to score 2000 runs in T20 international cricket! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/h07Sgfjcbd — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@SouthernStars) March 28, 2018

Chasing the target, Australia had a bad start with opener Alyssa Healy (6) falling cheaply. They also lost Elyse Villani (1) early in the third over and were struggling at 12/2.

But then Ellyse Perry (47 n.o off 32 balls) and skipper Meg Lanning (41 n.o off 28 balls) not only steered the team out of trouble, but also romped them home in their 85-run third wicket unbeaten stand.

Lanning smashed five boundaries off Danielle Hazell as Australia amassed 21 runs in the sixth over. They were 42/2 at the end of powerplay.

In the 10th over, Perry joined the party as she stuck four boundaries off Jenny Gunn, as Australia cruised to their target.

While Perry stuck nine boundaries, Lanning hit eight fours in their respective knocks on a placid track at the Brabourne Stadium where the English bowlers looked ineffective.

Earlier, asked to bat, England had a horrendous start with their in-form opener Danielle Wyatt (6) falling cheaply in the first over. Wyatt had struck a whirlwind hundred against India in the team's record run-chase, but she failed to recreate the magic today.

In-form Tamsin Beaumont (17) failed to covert her start as she edged to wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy off Delissa Kimmince in the fourth over.

Not to be today, Australia Women win by eight wickets. We go again tomorrow against India.



➡️ https://t.co/z8QfdLtHAH pic.twitter.com/vdVjd6WXdq — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 28, 2018

England was tottering at 28-2. In the very next over, Perry removed Amy Jones (4), who gave a sitter to Villani at square-leg.

England women were in deep trouble at 40 for 4 after Lanning took a one handed stunning catch at mid-off to send Natalie Sciver (10) back to the pavilion.

The batting woes for England continued as skipper Heather Knight, was trapped in front of the wicket, by Amanda Jade Wellington (1-2) in the seventh over.

England lost a wicket each in the fourth, fifth, sixth and the seventh over before crawling to 58/5 after 10 overs.

In the 11th over, Fran Wilson (11) was dismissed after being caught by Perry giving Ashleigh Gardner her first wicket with England at 61/6.

Then Alice Davidson Richards(26) and Gunn (12) put on a 27-run stand for the seventh wicket. As they looked to steer the team out of trouble, Gunn was cleaned up by Kimmince, leaving the visitors at 88/7.

Kimmince took her third wicket after she castled Danielle Hazell (0) as England were eventually bundled out for 96.

Brief Scores: England Women 96 (Alice Davidson Richards 26, Tamsin Beaumont 17, Delissa Kimmince 3-20) in 17.4 overs lost to Australia Women 97/2 in 11.3 overs (Ellyse Perry 47 n.o, Meg Lanning 41 n.o, Natalie Sciver 1/9) by eight wickets.