Women’s T20 Challenge: Trailblazers notch crushing 9-wicket win over Velocity

The Trailblazers put on an all round show to win their first game of the T20 event. After being put into bowl first, Sophie Ecclestone put up a sizzling display with the ball, picking up four wickets, to bowl out Velocity for 47 in 15.1 overs.

Ecclestone led the bowling attack as the bowler finished with figures of 3.1-0-9-4 in their first match of the tournament. While Ecclestone led the attack, Jhulan Goswami and Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked up two wickets each to restrict Velocity.

After Ecclestone’s clinical display, Deandra Dottin’s unbeaten 29, saw the Trailblazers chase down the total with 73 balls to spare. After losing Smriti Mandhana (6) early, Dotti and Richa Ghosh (13) wrapped up the win for the Trailblazers.

With Thursday’s loss Velocity have now won one and lost one match. Meanwhile, Trailblazers got their tournament off to a thumping start.

Trailblazers will next take on Supernovas on Saturday (Nov. 7) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The final will be held on Monday (Nov. 9).

Brief Score: Trailblazers 49/1 (Deandra Dottin 29 n.o, Rickey Ghosh 13 n.o, Leigh Kasperek 1-5) beat Velocity: 47 all out in 15.1 overs (Shafali Verma 13; Sophie Ecclestone 4/9)

(With input from agencies)