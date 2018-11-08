Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Women's World T20: India vs New Zealand: Preview, India's schedule, timing, where to watch

By
India will face New Zealand in their opening match of the Womens World T20
India will face New Zealand in their opening match of the Women's World T20

Guyana, November 8: A young Indian women's squad will aim to emerge from the shadows of a winless past while launching its bid for a maiden title with a tough opener against New Zealand in the first Women's World T20 starting here on Friday (November 9).

India have not been very competitive in the shortest format compared to the 50-over game in which they scripted a path-breaking moment last year when they reached the World Cup final.

1. HISTORY

1. HISTORY

India have never won the World T20 in their previous five attempts with their best result, a semifinal appearance, coming in 2009 and 2010. This is the first standalone World T20 for women after being held alongside the men's event in the past editions. In the lead-up to the World T20, India have hit good form, beating hosts Sri Lanka before blanking Australia A at home. India have failed to go past the group stage in the previous three editions of the World T20.

2. Team Talk

2. Team Talk

Smriti Mandhana: "After the setback in the Asia Cup, everyone went back and worked hard. The Sri Lanka series has been really good. For me personally, I didn't get really good scores, but one match, Harmanpreet and I didn't score a single run and we got 170. That was brilliant. The bowlers too have improved massively in last three months. And fielding wise, we are 10 per cent better than in the last World Cup."

3. INDIA'S SCHEDULE

3. INDIA'S SCHEDULE

Nov 9, Friday: India vs New Zealand, Guyana 8:30 pm

Nov 11, Sunday: India vs Pakistan, Guyana 8:30 pm

Nov 15, Thursday: India vs Ireland, Guyana 8:30 pm

Nov 17, Saturday: India vs Australia, Guyana 8:30 pm

The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

4. THE SQUADS

4. THE SQUADS

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Anuja Patil, Mithali Raj, Arundathi Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav.

New Zealand: Amy Satterthwaite (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Sophie Devine, Kate Ebrahim, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Anna Peterson, Harriet Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: BEN 1 - 1 AJA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Thursday, November 8, 2018, 14:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 8, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue