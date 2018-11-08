Women's World T20: India vs New Zealand: Preview, India's schedule, timing, where to watch

1. HISTORY

India have never won the World T20 in their previous five attempts with their best result, a semifinal appearance, coming in 2009 and 2010. This is the first standalone World T20 for women after being held alongside the men's event in the past editions. In the lead-up to the World T20, India have hit good form, beating hosts Sri Lanka before blanking Australia A at home. India have failed to go past the group stage in the previous three editions of the World T20.

2. Team Talk

Smriti Mandhana: "After the setback in the Asia Cup, everyone went back and worked hard. The Sri Lanka series has been really good. For me personally, I didn't get really good scores, but one match, Harmanpreet and I didn't score a single run and we got 170. That was brilliant. The bowlers too have improved massively in last three months. And fielding wise, we are 10 per cent better than in the last World Cup."

3. INDIA'S SCHEDULE

Nov 9, Friday: India vs New Zealand, Guyana 8:30 pm

Nov 11, Sunday: India vs Pakistan, Guyana 8:30 pm

Nov 15, Thursday: India vs Ireland, Guyana 8:30 pm

Nov 17, Saturday: India vs Australia, Guyana 8:30 pm

The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

4. THE SQUADS

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Anuja Patil, Mithali Raj, Arundathi Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav.

New Zealand: Amy Satterthwaite (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Sophie Devine, Kate Ebrahim, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Anna Peterson, Harriet Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin.