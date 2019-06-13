World Cup 2019 completes two weeks: Here's who's topping the charts

ICC World Cup Special Page | Full Schedule

The 12th edition of cricket's most prestigious event has seen 18 games so far (including the India-New Zealand game of the day) of which three have been washed out and a fourth was also looking likely.

But in the remaining 14 matches, the tournament has already seen some top feats being accomplished. The World Cup hasn't really gone the way many pundits had predicted it would have: batsmen having a cakewalk. Going by some recent international series and the Indian Premier League, that conviction became firm but as the tournament started, it was seen that the bowlers too had their moments to impress.

Mohammad Amir has most wickets so far - 10

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir has the most wickets so far in the tournament - 10 out of three games. For a bowler who was not in the team's preliminary squad because of a very poor form, this is indeed a big achievement.

Especially, Amir's five-wicket haul against Australia in Taunton on Wednesday was a top effort. Australians Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have nine wickets each while New Zealander Lockie Ferguson, who has impressed with his pace, has eight scalps so far.

In terms of five-wicket hauls, the first two weeks in the WC have seen three of them. Besides Amir's 5 for 30, New Zealander Jimmy Neesham has taken 5 for 46 against Afghanistan while Starc took 5 for 46 against the West Indies, albeit controversially.

For India, Yuzvendra Chahal's 4 for 51 against South Africa is the best so far.

Shakib Al Hasan is the highest scorer at the moment

In batting, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is the highest scorer at the moment with 260 runs from three games. Australian opener David Warner has 255 runs from four games to be in the second spot. For India, Rohit Sharma is the top-placed with 179 runs and the overall ranking of six.

Seven centuries scored so far, two by India

World Cup 2019 has witnessed seven centuries so far of which the highest score of 153 has come off the bat of England's Jason Roy against Bangladesh in Cardiff. Two other Englishmen have also slammed centuries while for India, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have made hundreds. Shakib and Warner are the remaining others.

The largest victory margin in terms of runs is 106 (England defeated Bangladesh) while 244 is the highest winning total batting second so far (New Zealand vs Bangladesh).

The highest-scoring game so far has been the one between England and Pakistan on June 3 which fetched a total of 682 runs. The highest team total so far has been 386 for 6 by England against Bangladesh and the lowest is 105 scored by Pakistan against the West Indies.

A total of 221 wickets have fallen so far in this World while the number of sixes hit till now is 111.