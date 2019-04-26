Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

World Cup flashbacks: When Andrew Symonds silenced critics with his whirlwind knock against Pakistan

By
Andrew Symonds
Andrew Symonds' selection had raised lot of eyebrows, but he silenced critics with his very first knock.

Kolkata, April 26: Sometimes, selection of players makes a major headline in events like World Cup.

There are instances in history when someone unexpected chips in and leaves behind an evergreen legacy. In the 2003 World Cup, one player who had made such an impact was Australian Andrew Symonds.

Twenty-eight-years old then, the big-hitting batting all-rounder was not a first choice for the Australian selectors for the 2003 edition that was co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya.

However, with the defending champions in dire straits with the unexpected ouster of Shane Warne for testing positive in drug consumption, suspension of Darren Lehmann for racial abuse and the injury to the ever-reliable Michael Bevan, Symonds found an easy route into the squad. The man also had the backing of captain Ricky Ponting which saw him overcoming the selectors' resistance.

Counter-attack against Pakistan

The England-born Symonds was picked for Australia's first game of the tournament and it was against Pakistan in Johannesburg. Waqar Younis's side had reduced the Australians to 86 for four in the 16th over.

Walked in Symonds, who then had 54 games under his belt and averaged around 23. But what he did after that was unbelievable and perhaps silenced all his critics for ever. The man launched a counter-attack against an attack that featured the likes of Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar besides waqar himself.

What Andrew Symonds did against Pakistan was unbelievable
What Andrew Symonds did against Pakistan was unbelievable

After reaching his 50 off 60 deliveries, Symonds cut loose and when the Australian innings ended, he remained unbeaten on 143 off 125 balls (next 93 in just 65 balls).

His knock included 18 fours and two maximums. He completed his century in only 92 balls. Australia scored 310 for eight and went on to win the game by 82 runs.

Symonds in fact had a successful stint with the bat right throughout the tournament and his success made it evident what a captain's faith on his player can do, as Ian Chappell had said later.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Shane Watson ends Big Bash League career
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 15:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 26, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue